American International Group Inc. Sells 1,164 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 104,542 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $8,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Ormat Technologies by 375.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 823 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $177,000. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORA opened at $64.63 on Tuesday. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.66 and a 52 week high of $101.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 41.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.91.

In other news, Director Isaac Angel sold 429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $32,419.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,168,876.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Isaac Angel sold 429 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $32,419.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,168,876.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Doron Blachar sold 11,315 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total value of $855,187.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,934 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,451.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 63,032 shares of company stock worth $4,762,366 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm raised Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Roth Capital upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet lowered Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Ormat Technologies from $96.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ormat Technologies from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ormat Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.14.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

