American International Group Inc. Sells 1,681 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 76,332 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,681 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $7,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in IDACORP by 6.6% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 32,851 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 0.7% during the second quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 114,293 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,726,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of IDACORP during the first quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID bought a new position in shares of IDACORP during the second quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 34.8% during the second quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey L. Malmen sold 1,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total transaction of $143,608.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,734 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,449.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDACORP stock opened at $98.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.01. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.10 and a 12 month high of $112.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This is an increase from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.60%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IDA. Guggenheim began coverage on IDACORP in a report on Friday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on IDACORP in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on IDACORP in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on IDACORP from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on IDACORP from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.40.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

