American International Group Inc. Sells 19,648 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 61,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 19,648 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in RLI were worth $8,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in RLI by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of RLI by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 119,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of RLI by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in RLI by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in RLI by 2.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,618 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RLI opened at $134.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.39. RLI Corp. has a 12 month low of $123.04 and a 12 month high of $149.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.17.

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $331.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.71 million. RLI had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 20.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.25%.

RLI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of RLI in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point lifted their target price on RLI from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on RLI in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on RLI from $151.00 to $148.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

