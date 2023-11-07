American International Group Inc. Sells 239 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,747 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $8,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of URI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Rentals by 2,080.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,850,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,460 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at $586,415,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 104,089.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,341,964 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $476,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,676 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at $522,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 128.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 771,372 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $305,278,000 after acquiring an additional 433,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $438.57 on Tuesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $316.59 and a 52-week high of $492.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $441.32 and a 200 day moving average of $420.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.32 by $0.41. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 37.00%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 17.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 14,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $6,728,397.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,379 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,747.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

URI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $495.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $482.00 to $521.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $458.00 to $527.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $455.25.

United Rentals Company Profile



United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

