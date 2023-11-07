American International Group Inc. Sells 3,048 Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 283,469 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,048 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Fluor were worth $8,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fluor by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,937,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $485,943,000 after acquiring an additional 571,316 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,402,594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $445,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,178 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,760,561 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $342,501,000 after purchasing an additional 210,592 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,904,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,581,000 after purchasing an additional 59,947 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,389,472 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,479,000 after purchasing an additional 392,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE FLR opened at $35.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.96. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of -88.88 and a beta of 2.16. Fluor Co. has a 52-week low of $25.69 and a 52-week high of $38.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Fluor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fluor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Fluor from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Fluor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fluor from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

Fluor Profile

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

