American International Group Inc. Sells 8,074 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,074 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $8,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in X. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 42,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 424.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 39,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 32,131 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 109,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 66,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 58,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 7,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on X. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of United States Steel from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of United States Steel from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Argus cut shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.10.

Insider Transactions at United States Steel

In other news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 4,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $160,380.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,199,944. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 4,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $160,380.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,199,944. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James E. Bruno sold 58,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,881,984.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,548 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,804 shares of company stock worth $3,378,202 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of X stock opened at $34.51 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.03. United States Steel Co. has a 52 week low of $20.40 and a 52 week high of $34.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 2.09.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.40%.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Featured Stories

