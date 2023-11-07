American International Group Inc. Sells 8,462 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 560,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,462 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $7,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 545,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after purchasing an additional 16,444 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the first quarter worth about $1,324,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 58.2% during the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 16,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 5,989 shares in the last quarter. Athena Investment Management grew its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 44.6% during the first quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 16,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 8.3% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 183,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 14,084 shares in the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GT opened at $12.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.12. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.17. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on GT. StockNews.com began coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

