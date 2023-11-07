AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Downgraded to Hold at Benchmark

Benchmark downgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AMN. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $114.00 to $106.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $115.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $103.00.

Shares of NYSE AMN opened at $65.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.41. AMN Healthcare Services has a 52-week low of $64.76 and a 52-week high of $125.36.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $853.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.20 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 42.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,662,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,760,000 after acquiring an additional 59,967 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,555,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,335,000 after purchasing an additional 56,075 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,160,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,110,000 after purchasing an additional 132,587 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 236.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,115,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,770,000 after buying an additional 783,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 880,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,048,000 after buying an additional 17,959 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

