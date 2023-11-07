Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned 0.06% of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 201.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period.

Get Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF alerts:

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BLOK opened at $21.91 on Tuesday. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 52 week low of $14.68 and a 52 week high of $27.40. The company has a market cap of $497.36 million, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.44.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Company Profile

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.