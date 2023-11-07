Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) versus Computer Modelling Group (OTCMKTS:CMDXF) Financial Analysis

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) and Computer Modelling Group (OTCMKTS:CMDXF – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amplitude 0 7 1 0 2.13 Computer Modelling Group 1 2 0 0 1.67

Amplitude presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.72%. Computer Modelling Group has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.10%. Given Amplitude’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Amplitude is more favorable than Computer Modelling Group.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amplitude $261.12 million 4.73 -$93.38 million ($0.88) -11.90 Computer Modelling Group N/A N/A N/A $0.36 19.96

Computer Modelling Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Amplitude. Amplitude is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Computer Modelling Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amplitude -38.55% -31.01% -21.48% Computer Modelling Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.1% of Amplitude shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.7% of Computer Modelling Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.7% of Amplitude shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Computer Modelling Group beats Amplitude on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amplitude

Amplitude, Inc. provides a digital analytics platform to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics provides product, marketing, experience analytics, and AI-Driven alerts; Experimentation, a solution that integrates with analytics to plan, deliver, monitor, and analyze tests and product changes; Audience Management tools leverage the data in analytics to build audience lists through behavioral segmentation or machine learning powered predictions; and Data Streaming tools helps to move event data and user profiles to other tools in customers' stacks in real-time to destinations, such as marketing platforms, ad networks, personalization engines, and others; and Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities. The company also provides customer support services related to initial implementation setup, ongoing support, and application training. It delivers its application over the Internet as a subscription service using a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Sonalight, Inc. and changed its name to Amplitude, Inc. in December 2014. Amplitude, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Computer Modelling Group

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation software and related services in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling. It also provides STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects; and Builder, a pre-processor that simplifies the creation of simulation models by providing a framework for data integration and workflow management between various data sources. In addition, the company offers Results, a post-processor that helps in enhancing understanding and insight into recovery processes and reservoir performance with state-of-the-art visualization and analysis; and WinProp, a fluid property characterization tool. Further, it provides professional services comprising specialized support, consulting, training, and contract research services. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

