Analysts Issue Forecasts for Crescent Point Energy Corp.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Free Report) (TSE:CPG) – Atb Cap Markets dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Crescent Point Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 2nd. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Crescent Point Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.33 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Crescent Point Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

CPG has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crescent Point Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Crescent Point Energy in a report on Friday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities downgraded Crescent Point Energy from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Crescent Point Energy from $15.00 to $14.75 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.45.

Shares of CPG stock opened at $7.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.15 and its 200 day moving average is $7.55. Crescent Point Energy has a twelve month low of $5.59 and a twelve month high of $8.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 2.18.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,863 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 1,516.7% during the 2nd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 9,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 134.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,183 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,421 shares during the period. 35.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

