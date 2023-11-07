Analysts Set Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Price Target at $5.50

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.50.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSSE. Craig Hallum cut shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 740.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $890,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the second quarter worth $471,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the second quarter worth $110,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 57.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 19,547 shares during the period. 58.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CSSE opened at $0.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.91. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $7.64.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $79.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.43 million. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 254.17% and a negative net margin of 44.55%. On average, analysts forecast that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Popcornflix Comedy, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

