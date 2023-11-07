Analysts Set Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Price Target at $77.00

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Cogent Communications from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. TheStreet upgraded Cogent Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cogent Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Stock Performance

Shares of CCOI stock opened at $66.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Cogent Communications has a 52-week low of $53.20 and a 52-week high of $75.00.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $239.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.80 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 161.48% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cogent Communications will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 41,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total value of $2,823,314.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,907,090 shares in the company, valued at $332,308,134.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cogent Communications news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $336,735.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,550 shares in the company, valued at $3,717,976.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 41,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total value of $2,823,314.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,907,090 shares in the company, valued at $332,308,134.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,314 shares of company stock worth $6,409,000. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cogent Communications

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCOI. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 50.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 9,180 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Cogent Communications by 6.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cogent Communications by 31.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cogent Communications by 47.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 7,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cogent Communications by 35.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 3,258 shares during the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cogent Communications

(Get Free Report

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.