Analysts Set Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Price Target at $142.50

Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $140.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NBR shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Nabors Industries from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Nabors Industries from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Nabors Industries from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Benchmark raised Nabors Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on NBR

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director John P. Kotts sold 4,975 shares of Nabors Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.13, for a total transaction of $622,521.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,787 shares in the company, valued at $598,997.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBR. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Nabors Industries by 392.7% during the second quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 283,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,372,000 after acquiring an additional 225,940 shares in the last quarter. Valiant Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Nabors Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,420,000. Webs Creek Capital Management LP bought a new position in Nabors Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,872,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Nabors Industries by 158.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 234,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,863,000 after acquiring an additional 143,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Nabors Industries by 8.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,696,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $172,152,000 after acquiring an additional 136,874 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Stock Down 4.0 %

NBR opened at $96.84 on Thursday. Nabors Industries has a one year low of $83.05 and a one year high of $190.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.68 and its 200-day moving average is $107.97. The company has a market capitalization of $916.59 million, a PE ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 2.76.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($5.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($5.20). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 18.63% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $744.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.64 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Nabors Industries will post -8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nabors Industries

(Get Free Report

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.