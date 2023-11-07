Analysts Set The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Target Price at $159.50

Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $159.50.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Progressive from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Progressive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $128.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th.

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $158.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Progressive has a 1 year low of $111.41 and a 1 year high of $161.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.13.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. Progressive had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.66 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Progressive will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 6,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.30, for a total value of $1,043,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,039 shares in the company, valued at $2,180,256.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 6,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.30, for a total transaction of $1,043,616.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,180,256.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,521,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,021 shares of company stock worth $9,594,007 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Markel Corp lifted its position in Progressive by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 750,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,578,000 after buying an additional 29,750 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Progressive by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

