Analyzing Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) and D’Ieteren Group (OTCMKTS:SIEVF)

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) and D’Ieteren Group (OTCMKTS:SIEVF – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Asbury Automotive Group 1 0 1 0 2.00 D’Ieteren Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Asbury Automotive Group currently has a consensus price target of $236.67, indicating a potential upside of 15.92%. Given Asbury Automotive Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Asbury Automotive Group is more favorable than D’Ieteren Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Asbury Automotive Group 6.13% 24.10% 9.06% D’Ieteren Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Asbury Automotive Group $15.43 billion 0.27 $997.30 million $41.85 4.88 D’Ieteren Group N/A N/A N/A 1.83 92.56

Asbury Automotive Group has higher revenue and earnings than D’Ieteren Group. Asbury Automotive Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than D’Ieteren Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.8% of D’Ieteren Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Asbury Automotive Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Asbury Automotive Group beats D’Ieteren Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services. The company also provides finance and insurance products, including arranging vehicle financing through third parties; and aftermarket products, such as extended service contracts, guaranteed asset protection debt cancellation, prepaid maintenance, and disability and accident insurance. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Duluth, Georgia.

About D’Ieteren Group

D'Ieteren Group SA operates as an investment company worldwide. The company operates through D'Ieteren Automotive, Belron, Moleskine, TVH, and PHE segments. It distributes Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, CUPRA, Bentley, Lamborghini, Bugatti, Rimac, Microlino, and Porsche brand vehicles, as well as its spare parts and accessories; sells used vehicles; and offers maintenance, financing, and leasing services. The company also provides vehicle glass repair, replacement, and recalibration services under the Carglass, Safelite, Lebeau Vitres d'auto, Speedy Glass, O'Brien, Smith&Smith, and Autoglass brand names; and manages vehicle glass and other insurance claims on behalf of insurance customers. In addition, it offers notebooks, planners, writing tools, bags, and reading accessories, as well as smart writing system and mobile apps. Further, the company distributes aftermarket parts for material handling, construction, and agricultural & industrial equipment. Additionally, it manages real estate assets, including offices, workshops, concessions, logistics centers, residential units, car parks, and landbanks; reconverts and redevelops sites; and offers real estate advice. D'Ieteren Group SA was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

