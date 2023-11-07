Analyzing Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON) and Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI)

Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) and Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Dragonfly Energy and Expion360, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dragonfly Energy 0 0 5 0 3.00 Expion360 0 0 1 0 3.00

Dragonfly Energy presently has a consensus price target of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 745.17%. Given Dragonfly Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Dragonfly Energy is more favorable than Expion360.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

14.3% of Dragonfly Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of Expion360 shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.9% of Dragonfly Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.9% of Expion360 shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Dragonfly Energy and Expion360’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dragonfly Energy N/A -216.49% -50.09% Expion360 -102.77% -181.27% -121.41%

Risk and Volatility

Dragonfly Energy has a beta of -0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 153% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Expion360 has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dragonfly Energy and Expion360’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dragonfly Energy $84.39 million 0.63 -$39.57 million ($0.61) -1.45 Expion360 $6.04 million 5.03 -$7.54 million ($0.89) -4.93

Expion360 has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Dragonfly Energy. Expion360 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dragonfly Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Dragonfly Energy beats Expion360 on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dragonfly Energy

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. manufactures and supplies deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, off-grid installations, and other storage applications. The company also provides lithium power systems, including solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, and accessories. It offers its products under the Dragonfly Energy, Battle Born, and Wakespeed brands. The company is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

About Expion360

Expion360 Inc. designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells lithium iron phosphate batteries and supporting accessories under the VPR 4EVER name for recreational vehicles, marine, golf, industrial, residential, and off-the-grid applications. It provides battery monitors; direct current battery chargers; various models of industrial tie-downs; terminal blocks; and bus bars. The company also engages in the development of e360 Home Energy Storage systems. It serves dealers, wholesalers, private label customers, and original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Yozamp Products Company, LLC and changed its name to Expion360 Inc. in November 2021. Expion360 Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Redmond, Oregon.

