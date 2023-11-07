Analyzing Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) and ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECT)

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) and ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Talos Energy and ECA Marcellus Trust I’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talos Energy $1.65 billion 1.10 $381.92 million $3.97 3.69 ECA Marcellus Trust I $4.15 million 1.70 $2.90 million N/A N/A

Talos Energy has higher revenue and earnings than ECA Marcellus Trust I.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talos Energy 0 0 6 0 3.00 ECA Marcellus Trust I 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Talos Energy and ECA Marcellus Trust I, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Talos Energy presently has a consensus price target of $24.80, suggesting a potential upside of 69.51%. Given Talos Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Talos Energy is more favorable than ECA Marcellus Trust I.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.1% of Talos Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of ECA Marcellus Trust I shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Talos Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Talos Energy and ECA Marcellus Trust I’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talos Energy 25.32% 4.55% 1.89% ECA Marcellus Trust I 46.53% 4.37% 4.32%

Volatility & Risk

Talos Energy has a beta of 2.17, meaning that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ECA Marcellus Trust I has a beta of 2, meaning that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Talos Energy beats ECA Marcellus Trust I on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration activities. Talos Energy Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About ECA Marcellus Trust I

ECA Marcellus Trust I is a statutory trust. It owns royalty interest in producing wells and development wells. It also acquires horizontal natural gas development wells to be drilled to the Marcellus Shale formation. The company was founded in March 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

