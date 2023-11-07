Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Upgraded at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $80.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $82.00.

Several other research firms also recently commented on APTV. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Aptiv from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Aptiv from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Aptiv from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $149.00 price target on shares of Aptiv in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Aptiv from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $128.56.

Aptiv Price Performance

Shares of APTV stock opened at $74.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.20 and its 200 day moving average is $99.03. Aptiv has a twelve month low of $71.01 and a twelve month high of $124.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. Aptiv had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Aptiv will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.87, for a total transaction of $193,553.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 206,773 shares in the company, valued at $21,063,965.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptiv

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Aptiv by 5.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,839 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 127.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Articles

