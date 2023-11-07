Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,765 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 8,981 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $8,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 5.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,839 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Aptiv by 127.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Aptiv by 15.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Aptiv by 25.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Aptiv by 32.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $74.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.03. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $71.01 and a 1 year high of $124.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. Aptiv had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

APTV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $149.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $138.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Aptiv from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.56.

Read Our Latest Report on Aptiv

Insider Transactions at Aptiv

In other news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.87, for a total transaction of $193,553.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 206,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,063,965.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Profile

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.