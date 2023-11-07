Ashland Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.46 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:ASH)

Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Ashland in a research note issued on Thursday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.46 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.61. The consensus estimate for Ashland’s current full-year earnings is $4.54 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ashland’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.96 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.37 EPS.

ASH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Ashland from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Ashland from $114.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ashland from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Ashland from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ashland in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.63.

Shares of NYSE ASH opened at $77.27 on Monday. Ashland has a 1 year low of $70.82 and a 1 year high of $114.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Ashland’s payout ratio is 35.16%.

In other Ashland news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 7,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.54, for a total value of $680,723.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,392.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,687,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,371,000 after acquiring an additional 53,087 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ashland by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,440,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,130,000 after purchasing an additional 91,914 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ashland by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,953,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,522,000 after purchasing an additional 248,591 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ashland by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,890,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $194,139,000 after purchasing an additional 40,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ashland by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,800,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,911,000 after purchasing an additional 11,482 shares during the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

