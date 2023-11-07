ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.
Several research firms have commented on ASOMY. Bank of America lowered shares of ASOS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 450 ($5.55) to GBX 445 ($5.49) in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group raised shares of ASOS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ASOS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 550 ($6.79) to GBX 500 ($6.17) in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.
ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.
