Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.7% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464,865 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,644,000 after buying an additional 81,819 shares during the period. Avory & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $451,000. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 105,888 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,675,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,759,774 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,345,000 after buying an additional 82,824 shares during the period. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 224,653 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,891,000 after buying an additional 12,194 shares during the period. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Alphabet from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Alphabet from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Alphabet from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Alphabet from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.91.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at $700,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total transaction of $28,630.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,014.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,576 shares of company stock worth $13,593,261 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $130.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.74. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.86 and a fifty-two week high of $141.22.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

