Atb Cap Markets Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA)

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TransAlta in a report released on Thursday, November 2nd. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.32. The consensus estimate for TransAlta’s current full-year earnings is $0.51 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for TransAlta’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.19. TransAlta had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of C$625.00 million for the quarter.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TA. National Bankshares cut their target price on TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on TransAlta from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.45.

Shares of TSE:TA opened at C$10.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.63, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. TransAlta has a 1 year low of C$10.02 and a 1 year high of C$13.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.78 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. TransAlta’s payout ratio is 22.92%.

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

