Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Buys 5,003 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 77.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,003 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,603,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774,661 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 21.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,727,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,267,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789,383 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 8.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,785,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $949,648,000 after purchasing an additional 874,617 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 113,894.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,804,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 18.4% in the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,620,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,747,000 after purchasing an additional 561,392 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Zelman & Associates raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Barclays cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $102.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.80.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE:SWK opened at $86.68 on Tuesday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.27 and a 1-year high of $104.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -830.75%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

