Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Buys 5,253 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,213 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 5,253 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RIO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 23.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,529 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after buying an additional 11,879 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 33.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 19.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,539,846 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $123,803,000 after purchasing an additional 250,480 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 141.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,466 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894 shares during the last quarter. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RIO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of RIO opened at $66.69 on Tuesday. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $58.15 and a 52 week high of $80.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.16 and a 200-day moving average of $63.46.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

