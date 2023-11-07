Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 79.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,854 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AIG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.57.

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $63.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.66 and a 12 month high of $64.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.96.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 10.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

In other news, CAO Kathleen Carbone sold 7,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $475,504.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

