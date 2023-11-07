Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases 939 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,756 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,336,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,047,795,000 after acquiring an additional 51,393 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 26.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,820,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,103,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,697 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 19.5% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,597,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $823,267,000 after purchasing an additional 585,945 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,812,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,678,000 after purchasing an additional 36,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 103,662.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,567,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,347 shares in the last quarter. 43.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AZPN shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.80.

Aspen Technology Price Performance

AZPN stock opened at $171.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of -103.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.80. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.32 and a 12 month high of $251.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $193.26 and its 200 day moving average is $182.66.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

