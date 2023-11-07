Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 165 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on CME shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.09, for a total value of $154,567.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,658 shares in the company, valued at $3,020,867.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total value of $64,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,347,461.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.09, for a total value of $154,567.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,867.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,698 shares of company stock worth $9,372,312 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $213.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $208.15 and its 200 day moving average is $195.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $76.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.54 and a fifty-two week high of $221.76.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 57.03%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

