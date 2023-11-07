AT&T Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:T)

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for AT&T in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 2nd. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.61. The consensus estimate for AT&T’s current full-year earnings is $2.44 per share.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.90.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $15.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.35. AT&T has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The stock has a market cap of $112.53 billion, a PE ratio of -10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AT&T

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of T. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 22.0% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 113,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 20,542 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 302,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 21.7% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 24,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.8% during the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 95,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -72.08%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

