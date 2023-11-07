Avory & Company LLC Buys New Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Avory & Company LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000. Alphabet comprises about 0.3% of Avory & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in Alphabet by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 35.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,119,602.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 101,576 shares of company stock worth $13,593,261. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $146.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $130.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.86 and a 12-month high of $141.22.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

