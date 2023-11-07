Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.29.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $29.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.43. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1 year low of $23.76 and a 1 year high of $33.68.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 17,008 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total transaction of $501,395.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,949.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Axalta Coating Systems news, Director Kevin M. Stein bought 36,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.38 per share, with a total value of $1,002,108.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,108. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 17,008 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total transaction of $501,395.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,949.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,806,208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $781,670,000 after buying an additional 10,208,408 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,744,832 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $436,886,000 after buying an additional 284,713 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 16,650,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $504,329,000 after buying an additional 203,083 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,816,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $297,344,000 after buying an additional 2,358,255 shares during the period. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,477,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $232,952,000 after buying an additional 1,074,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

