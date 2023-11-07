Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $244.73.

AXON has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $216.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.38. Axon Enterprise has a 52-week low of $144.82 and a 52-week high of $229.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $207.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.70. The firm has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.84 and a beta of 0.85.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.47. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $374.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.53 million. Equities analysts predict that Axon Enterprise will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Axon Enterprise

In related news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.47, for a total transaction of $110,452.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,367 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,060.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.47, for a total value of $110,452.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,060.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 29,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $5,831,992.63. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 356,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,003,744.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXON. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 605.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $366,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,343 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,993,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $388,899,000 after buying an additional 1,004,556 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,329,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,872,883,000 after buying an additional 870,481 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,920,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,583,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $308,281,000 after buying an additional 576,420 shares during the period. 76.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

