Backblaze (BLZE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. Backblaze had a negative return on equity of 82.97% and a negative net margin of 63.51%. The firm had revenue of $24.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.27 million. On average, analysts expect Backblaze to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of BLZE opened at $5.41 on Tuesday. Backblaze has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.96. The firm has a market cap of $195.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.59.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Backblaze by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 37,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Backblaze in the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Backblaze in the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Backblaze in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Backblaze by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.23% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLZE. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Backblaze in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on Backblaze from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Backblaze in a report on Friday, September 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Backblaze presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.
Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.
