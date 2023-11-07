Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Receives $19.43 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.57.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Bally’s from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Bally’s from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Bally’s from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

Shares of BALY opened at $8.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Bally’s has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $25.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.31. The stock has a market cap of $401.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.00.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($1.03). Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 14.66% and a negative net margin of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $632.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bally’s will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 35.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,166,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,819,000 after acquiring an additional 833,636 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Bally’s by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,271,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,792,000 after purchasing an additional 46,113 shares during the period. Sycale Advisors NY LLC lifted its holdings in Bally’s by 33.1% in the second quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 1,238,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,266,000 after purchasing an additional 307,827 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Bally’s by 60.4% in the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 693,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,546,000 after purchasing an additional 261,343 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Bally’s by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 692,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

