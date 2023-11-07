Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Reduces Stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,048 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 49,221 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. Performa Ltd US LLC grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 122.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 345,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 189,758 shares during the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Kathleen E. Johnson acquired 1,000,000 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $970,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,148,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,994,134.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lumen Technologies news, CEO Kathleen E. Johnson bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $970,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,148,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,994,134.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher Stansbury purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $1.80 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.34.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies Trading Up 17.9 %

NYSE:LUMN opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.04.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.15). Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 76.63% and a positive return on equity of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lumen Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.