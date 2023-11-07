Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 109 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,442 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 97.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 158 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Charles River Laboratories International

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $198.79 per share, with a total value of $198,790.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,790. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total transaction of $151,564.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,409,319.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $198.79 per share, with a total value of $198,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $198,790. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,048. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRL has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.25.

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Down 0.2 %

CRL stock opened at $181.58 on Tuesday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.65 and a 1-year high of $262.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $193.29 and its 200-day moving average is $199.05. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.35.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.06. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.58%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

