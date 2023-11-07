Barclays PLC Acquires 23,851 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 35.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,532 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,851 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.14% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $11,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $70,048,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 900.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 514,654 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 463,213 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,318,403 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,252,000 after purchasing an additional 262,509 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 76.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 504,472 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,819,000 after purchasing an additional 218,893 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 684,289 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,831,000 after buying an additional 206,243 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $132.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of -84.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.59 and its 200-day moving average is $131.96. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $120.64 and a 1 year high of $160.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $957.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $952.44 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 24.47% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. Equities analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.57 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JAZZ shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $216,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,080.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $216,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,186 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,080.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rick E. Winningham sold 1,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.16, for a total value of $171,456.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,943.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,791 shares of company stock valued at $534,726 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

Further Reading

