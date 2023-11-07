Barclays PLC Acquires 290,006 Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) by 739.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 329,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290,006 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.57% of Vista Outdoor worth $9,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VSTO. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 912.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 794.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1,313.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on VSTO. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. TheStreet lowered Vista Outdoor from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of NYSE:VSTO opened at $26.48 on Tuesday. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.97 and a 12-month high of $33.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.31.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $676.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.68 million. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 20.96% and a negative net margin of 4.42%. Vista Outdoor’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

