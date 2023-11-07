Barclays PLC Buys 210,943 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 319.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 210,943 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.35% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $10,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APAM. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 138.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,817,495 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,748 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 137.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,749,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,949,000 after buying an additional 1,013,988 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,521,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,178,000 after buying an additional 458,383 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 5.9% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,876,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $219,926,000 after buying an additional 382,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,990,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $159,584,000 after acquiring an additional 325,123 shares during the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on APAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Thursday, September 28th. TheStreet downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Artisan Partners Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of APAM opened at $35.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.98 and a 12 month high of $42.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.16 and its 200-day moving average is $36.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.84.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $248.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.15 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 74.68% and a net margin of 22.10%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 86.67%.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Featured Stories

