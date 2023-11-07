Barclays PLC Buys 75,126 Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) by 461.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,126 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.38% of ArcBest worth $9,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARCB. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 21.5% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 1,668.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 796 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in ArcBest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ArcBest alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARCB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded ArcBest from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on ArcBest from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.10.

ArcBest Price Performance

Shares of ARCB opened at $118.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.39. ArcBest Co. has a 1 year low of $68.00 and a 1 year high of $122.86.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ArcBest Co. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 6.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Craig E. Philip sold 3,700 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total transaction of $378,214.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,179,042. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ArcBest news, Director Craig E. Philip sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total transaction of $378,214.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,179,042. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Craig E. Philip sold 2,700 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total transaction of $287,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,100 shares of company stock worth $2,049,712 over the last ninety days. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ArcBest Company Profile

(Free Report)

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.