Barclays PLC Buys 94,828 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Barclays PLC increased its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 367.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,828 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.18% of Oshkosh worth $10,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 4.7% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 0.4% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 38,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 14.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 86.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Oshkosh by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

OSK opened at $92.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.40. Oshkosh Co. has a one year low of $72.09 and a one year high of $106.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.36.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 5.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.65%.

OSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Oshkosh from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Oshkosh from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Argus upgraded Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.67.

In related news, CFO Michael E. Pack sold 8,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total value of $832,613.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,750,189.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP John S. Verich sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.88, for a total value of $41,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,834. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael E. Pack sold 8,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total transaction of $832,613.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,750,189.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,725 shares of company stock valued at $1,941,343. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

