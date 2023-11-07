Barclays PLC Cuts Holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,745 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.16% of UFP Industries worth $9,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 683.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new position in UFP Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in UFP Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Stock Performance

UFPI opened at $101.98 on Tuesday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.69 and a 12-month high of $107.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.58 and its 200 day moving average is $94.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.46.

UFP Industries Announces Dividend

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.03). UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. UFP Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UFPI shares. DA Davidson lowered shares of UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on UFP Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Monday, August 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling at UFP Industries

In related news, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total value of $102,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,716,427.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Kuras Mary Tuuk sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $906,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,764.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total transaction of $102,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,716,427.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

Further Reading

