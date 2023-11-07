Barclays PLC Purchases New Shares in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS)

Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,102,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,883,000. Barclays PLC owned 1.03% of AST SpaceMobile at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ASTS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 11.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,056,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,850,000 after acquiring an additional 203,594 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,074,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after acquiring an additional 212,180 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 1,349.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,003,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after acquiring an additional 934,539 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 705.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 945,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,560,000 after purchasing an additional 828,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 4th quarter worth $4,002,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

AST SpaceMobile Stock Down 3.1 %

ASTS stock opened at $4.01 on Tuesday. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.73 and a 52 week high of $10.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.41. The company has a quick ratio of 7.22, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $872.88 million, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 0.61.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile ( NASDAQ:ASTS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts anticipate that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. AST SpaceMobile, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Midland, Texas.

