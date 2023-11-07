Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the gold and copper producer’s stock.

GOLD has been the subject of several other reports. Veritas Investment Research lowered Barrick Gold from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Barrick Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.31.

GOLD opened at $16.30 on Friday. Barrick Gold has a 1-year low of $13.82 and a 1-year high of $20.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 543.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.81 and a 200-day moving average of $15.15.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Barrick Gold had a positive return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. Barrick Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,333.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOLD. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,740 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $340,574,000. Institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

