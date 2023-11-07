BILL (NYSE:BILL) PT Lowered to $100.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $175.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BILL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of BILL from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BILL in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of BILL from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BILL from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of BILL in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an overweight rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BILL currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $116.91.

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $61.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of -28.98 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.51 and its 200-day moving average is $106.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. BILL has a 52 week low of $58.15 and a 52 week high of $139.50.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $295.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.58 million. BILL had a negative net margin of 21.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. Sell-side analysts predict that BILL will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 13,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $1,510,453.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,964,702.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 13,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $1,510,453.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,964,702.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alison Wagonfeld sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total value of $51,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,588.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,203 shares of company stock valued at $7,520,289. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BILL. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of BILL in the first quarter valued at $210,964,000. Newlands Management Operations LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BILL by 149.1% during the second quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 2,620,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,188 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of BILL during the first quarter valued at $54,554,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BILL during the second quarter valued at $72,938,000. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BILL during the second quarter valued at $71,085,000.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

