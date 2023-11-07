BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Price Target Cut to $100.00

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They set a sector perform rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $118.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $114.43.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $76.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 98.99 and a beta of 0.37. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $76.02 and a 12 month high of $117.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.69.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.43, for a total transaction of $1,085,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 176,187 shares in the company, valued at $15,932,590.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 12,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.43, for a total transaction of $1,085,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 176,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,932,590.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 5,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,472,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,013,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3,233.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 610,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,192,000 after buying an additional 592,585 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,054,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $199,782,000 after buying an additional 576,001 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 231.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 589,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,145,000 after buying an additional 411,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,945,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $383,612,000 after purchasing an additional 389,445 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

