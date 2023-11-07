Block (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Lowered to $80.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Block (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SQ. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Block from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Block in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Block from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Block from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Block in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a hold rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.56.

SQ opened at $49.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a PE ratio of -105.43 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Block has a 12-month low of $38.85 and a 12-month high of $89.97.

In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $192,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 293,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,319,860. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $37,403.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,437.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $192,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 293,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,319,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,222 shares of company stock worth $1,006,326 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Block by 77,283.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,698,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $778,741,000 after purchasing an additional 11,682,955 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Block by 0.5% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,368,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $756,809,000 after purchasing an additional 55,250 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Block by 1.5% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,887,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,864,000 after purchasing an additional 160,179 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Block by 6.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,377,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $690,817,000 after purchasing an additional 643,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Block by 17.8% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,205,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,252,000 after buying an additional 1,237,427 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

