Block (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Lowered to $95.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Block (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SQ. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Block in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Block from $92.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Block from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Block from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Block from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.56.

Get Block alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Block

Block Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Block

Shares of SQ opened at $49.55 on Friday. Block has a 12-month low of $38.85 and a 12-month high of $89.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.67 and its 200 day moving average is $58.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $30.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.43 and a beta of 2.34.

In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total transaction of $35,532.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,122,696.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total transaction of $35,532.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,122,696.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 2,357 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total value of $133,146.93. Following the sale, the insider now owns 479,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,098,704.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,222 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,326 in the last quarter. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Block

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Block by 77,283.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,698,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $778,741,000 after acquiring an additional 11,682,955 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Block by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,368,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $756,809,000 after acquiring an additional 55,250 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Block by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,887,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,864,000 after acquiring an additional 160,179 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Block by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,377,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $690,817,000 after acquiring an additional 643,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Block by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,205,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $551,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

About Block

(Get Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.