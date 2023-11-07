BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) Receives $7.81 Average Target Price from Analysts

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.81.
A number of research firms have issued reports on BRCC. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of BRC in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of BRC from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of BRC from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BRC in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of BRC from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRC
BRC Stock Performance
Shares of BRC stock opened at $2.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $633.49 million, a P/E ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.47. BRC has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $8.27.
BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $91.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.63 million. BRC had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 17.36%. Sell-side analysts expect that BRC will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.
BRC Company Profile
BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.
