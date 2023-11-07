BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) Receives $7.81 Average Target Price from Analysts

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.81.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BRCC. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of BRC in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of BRC from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of BRC from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BRC in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of BRC from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRCC. Quarry LP acquired a new position in BRC during the first quarter worth about $26,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in BRC during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in BRC by 251.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in BRC by 556.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BRC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRC stock opened at $2.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $633.49 million, a P/E ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.47. BRC has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $8.27.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $91.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.63 million. BRC had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 17.36%. Sell-side analysts expect that BRC will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

BRC Company Profile

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

